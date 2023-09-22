SaladPower Organic Smoothie Pouch Review: If This Drinkable Salad Is The Key To Longevity Then...
SaladPower is a smoothie made from whole organic produce. Each smoothie pouch is designed to provide twice the daily recommended serving of vegetables in one 8-ounce pouch. CEO and Founder Stephan Lotfi notes, "Our mission is to make whole organic vegetables hassle-free. We want everyone to get enough veggies even if it's not with us."
The vegetables used in these smoothies are not only sourced from organic, biodynamic, and sustainable farms, but for every case sold SaladPower is committed to planting 10 new organic seeds to harvest. These smoothies concentrate on vegetables instead of fruit, enhancing the nutrient density of each pouch by limiting the amount of sugar per serving.
As avid organic farming enthusiasts, vegetable lovers, and health nuts, we were eager to dive into this smoothie. We know that all of us could use more whole vegetables in our diets, and this seems like a quick and easy way of getting them. Our criteria in reviewing this smoothie included aroma, texture, and, most importantly, flavor. Read on for the full scoop.
What does the SaladPower smoothie in a pouch taste like?
When we first opened the convenient single-serving pouch, the strong vegetable aroma of this smoothie hit us like a ton of bricks. Cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli and kale, can have an aggressive scent because of the sulfuric glucosinolates within them, and they were on full display in this smoothie.
The color of this drink is a yellowish brown, which is an unfortunate hue in light of its somewhat gloopy texture. This made it remind us of baby food, which did not inspire us to want to dive in.
Sadly, things didn't improve in the taste department. We understand the desire to keep sugars at a minimum, but this needed more than half an apple and a quarter lemon to counteract the bitterness of the vegetables. There may have been a hint of acidity to help make this less of a belly bomb, but we found it horrendously acrid. The texture was gritty and pasty, leaving an unpleasant coating on our tongues.
Nutritional information for SaladPower smoothie in a pouch
So why would someone want to drink this smoothie regularly? It is a nutritional powerhouse, and if you have trouble obtaining all the nutrients you need in your diet, you may be willing to tolerate something less than delicious for the sake of health. Each pouch contains spinach, kale, carrots, broccoli, apple, and lemon. There are just 90 calories per serving, and you are obtaining twice the USDA-recommended daily serving of vegetables. Each serving also contains 21 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein, 70 milligrams of calcium, 727 milligrams of potassium, 16 milligrams of vitamin C, and 13 milligrams of magnesium.
These vegetables were not selected haphazardly. Spinach is loaded with antioxidants. Carrots are great for your skin, nails, hair, and vision. Kale can help you detox. Broccoli and apples are fiber-rich. Lemon helps to balance the PH levels in your body, aiding in proper digestion. That is a recipe for success if you can stomach it.
Where can you buy SaladPower smoothie in a pouch and how much will it set you back?
SaladPower is only available online. A case of six pouches will set you back $54, and 30 will cost $219. You can also sign up for monthly delivery, saving you 15%. These smoothies are packaged in shelf-stable pouches and should be stored in a cool, dry place. The pouches are environmentally friendly, reducing carbon footprint by 33% over plastic containers. They are also compact, making them easy to store.
SaladPower recommends refrigerating these smoothies before consumption for the best flavor or immediately upon opening the pouch. It also suggests finishing the smoothie within four hours of opening to obtain the ultimate nutritional benefit from these highly perishable ingredients.
The final verdict
We desperately wanted to love these SaladPower smoothies in a bag. The concept is genius and much needed in this hectic society where most people lack the time and resources to obtain proper nutrition. Unfortunately, we could not get past the smell, texture, or taste. We have sampled other green juices and vegetable-heavy smoothies that seemed able to moderate the overt "healthy" taste and texture without adding that much more sugar, so we know this is possible.
While there may be a segment of the population that could get used to this product, we aren't a part of that group. As much as we believe in the mission of this company, it is not something we plan to add to our wellness regimen anytime soon. If this is the key to longevity, we will settle for a slightly shorter life expectancy.