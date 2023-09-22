SaladPower Organic Smoothie Pouch Review: If This Drinkable Salad Is The Key To Longevity Then...

SaladPower is a smoothie made from whole organic produce. Each smoothie pouch is designed to provide twice the daily recommended serving of vegetables in one 8-ounce pouch. CEO and Founder Stephan Lotfi notes, "Our mission is to make whole organic vegetables hassle-free. We want everyone to get enough veggies even if it's not with us."

The vegetables used in these smoothies are not only sourced from organic, biodynamic, and sustainable farms, but for every case sold SaladPower is committed to planting 10 new organic seeds to harvest. These smoothies concentrate on vegetables instead of fruit, enhancing the nutrient density of each pouch by limiting the amount of sugar per serving.

As avid organic farming enthusiasts, vegetable lovers, and health nuts, we were eager to dive into this smoothie. We know that all of us could use more whole vegetables in our diets, and this seems like a quick and easy way of getting them. Our criteria in reviewing this smoothie included aroma, texture, and, most importantly, flavor. Read on for the full scoop.