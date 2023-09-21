How To DIY A Dessert-For-Breakfast Meal At McDonald's

When it comes to pancake trends, the restaurant chain that probably comes to mind is IHOP. However, it's not the only place you can treat yourself to decadent pancakes. Although it's not an official menu item, you can hack a delicious dessert-for-breakfast meal by ordering pancakes topped with soft serve at McDonald's.

All you have to do is order a soft-serve cone (or you can get it in a cup if you don't want the cone on your pancakes) and a tray of hotcakes. When your meal comes, put the ice cream on your pancakes and enjoy an extra-creamy topping.

While many McDonald's locations only offer vanilla cones, some locations, such as those in Qatar, offer chocolate soft-serve, adding another pancake-topping possibility. Whichever you choose, it's a new way to treat yourself to an extra-sweet breakfast. With that in mind, what other pancake hacks can you try out at McDonald's?