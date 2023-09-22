Change The Burger Game With Coconut-Buttered Buns

Next to using homemade flavored butters to amp up your next dinner party, you can also add flavor to sandwich buns with salted butter and a few handfuls of shredded unsweetened coconut. The key to achieving a nice, bubbly result is to use the oven's broiler setting and spread at least 2 teaspoons of butter on each bun half before sprinkling with coconut.

This recipe initially debuted in Chrissy Teigen's second cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More," in tandem with her chicken teriyaki burgers. Besides using at least 2 teaspoons of butter, Teigen also recommends 1 tablespoon of coconut per bun half, explaining that the buns only need to stay under the broiler for up to 2 minutes or until the halved buns become golden and the butter has started to bubble.

If you attempt this recipe at home, make sure to use the oven's broiler setting. If you place buttered and coconut-covered buns in a standard 350-degree oven, the butter will melt, but you won't be able to achieve an evenly toasted exterior. Toasted coconut, which, in this case, is achieved only with the broiler, imparts a distinct flavor and provides crunch.