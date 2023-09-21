Broccoli Cheddar Burgers Are Here To Give You The Flavors Of Your Favorite Soup

Following a plant-based diet definitely has its perks, but finding a solid replacement for the perfect cheeseburger is a hard feat when you're meat-free. Even though there are a number of healthy ingredients you can use to formulate your own plant-based patties, wouldn't it be nice to bite into something that also awarded you with the comfort and familiarity of one of your favorite foods? Most meat-free burger alternatives are composed of vegetables like beets or portobello mushrooms and everyday pantry staples like oats, chickpeas, and black beans. However, if you want to try a new burger that poses similar flavors to one of your favorite meals, all you need is a bunch of broccoli and some shredded cheddar cheese.

Out of all the soup varieties to choose from, broccoli cheddar may be one of the most popular due to the comforting formulation of broccoli, cheddar cheese, chicken broth, onion, and half and half. Seriously what's not to like? If you don't want to play mixologist with your next vegetarian burger recipe, you can actually make burger-like patties using steamed broccoli as the primary ingredient. Before we get into special ways you can dress up this one-of-a-kind meal, how exactly do you prepare your next round of plant-based burgers so they taste reminiscent of broccoli cheddar soup?