Broccoli Cheddar Burgers Are Here To Give You The Flavors Of Your Favorite Soup
Following a plant-based diet definitely has its perks, but finding a solid replacement for the perfect cheeseburger is a hard feat when you're meat-free. Even though there are a number of healthy ingredients you can use to formulate your own plant-based patties, wouldn't it be nice to bite into something that also awarded you with the comfort and familiarity of one of your favorite foods? Most meat-free burger alternatives are composed of vegetables like beets or portobello mushrooms and everyday pantry staples like oats, chickpeas, and black beans. However, if you want to try a new burger that poses similar flavors to one of your favorite meals, all you need is a bunch of broccoli and some shredded cheddar cheese.
Out of all the soup varieties to choose from, broccoli cheddar may be one of the most popular due to the comforting formulation of broccoli, cheddar cheese, chicken broth, onion, and half and half. Seriously what's not to like? If you don't want to play mixologist with your next vegetarian burger recipe, you can actually make burger-like patties using steamed broccoli as the primary ingredient. Before we get into special ways you can dress up this one-of-a-kind meal, how exactly do you prepare your next round of plant-based burgers so they taste reminiscent of broccoli cheddar soup?
How to make vegetarian broccoli cheddar burgers
If you're meat-free but often enjoy digging into a hearty sandwich, you may have grown tired of your standard black bean burger recipe and instead long for a well-flavored meal that reminds you of one of your favorite cozy cold-weather staples. Chop raw broccoli into very small florets with a sharp knife or food processor and steam in a steamer basket until you can pierce the florets easily with a fork. Alternatively, boil a head of raw broccoli for 3 to 4 minutes and blanch the cooked veggie in ice water before chopping it into smaller pieces.
Once your cooked broccoli is cooled and any excess moisture has been removed, add a bit of flour, an egg, your favorite dried seasonings, and a solid handful of cheddar cheese. You can also level up the flavor of these veggie burgers and in addition to cheddar cheese, try adding a spoonful of parmesan and or a small helping of Swiss cheese. While parmesan adds a salty sharpness to these burgers, Swiss cheese imparts a distinct yet mellow flavor profile. After your burgers have been formed, it's time to cook these veggie-filled patties in a hot frying pan with oil. Besides using your favorite blend of seasonings and cheese to recreate the taste of the soup in burger form, you can also lean into a number of delicious and satisfying toppings.
Make broccoli cheddar burgers better with toppings
The Panera broccoli cheddar soup copycat recipe lists all the essential ingredients necessary to make the soup. Sure enough, there's a way to infuse more of these savory ingredients right into your homemade broccoli burgers. Now that your veggie-filled patties have been cooked, it's time to get creative and incorporate more of that savory soup flavor via mouthwatering toppings. A tasty sauce is necessary for any burger. Make a homemade spread by combining all the standard burger condiments like ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, with a bit of pickle juice for an extra bite. Or, you can go in a different direction and capitalize on the onion flavor that makes broccoli cheddar soup savory with a creamy ranch spread.
If you like the idea of adding more of an onion-based condiment but don't have all the herbs to make a creamy ranch, why not use a smear of your family's favorite onion dip? Made with cream cheese, butter, sour cream, and garlic, this spread is sure to enhance the taste of your cheesy broccoli patties. For those of you who want to keep the toppings as simple and impactful as possible, try spreading your toasted buns with some softened cream cheese and crispy onion straws. Cream cheese and onions are both common ingredients in homemade broccoli cheddar soup. If nothing else, these two simple foods are sure to add an extra boost of flavor to your unique soup-inspired veggie burgers.