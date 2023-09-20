Dark Chocolate Is A Seriously Unexpected Substitute For Worcestershire Sauce

Running out of Worcestershire sauce can put a serious damper on dinnertime. While there are plenty of ingredients that can potentially be substituted (everything from balsamic vinegar to soy sauce with a dash of hot pepper sauce is recommended online), many lack the full breadth of flavors found in the iconic Worcestershire. Of course, you can always make your own. Instead, though, you could save yourself all of that work and whip out some dark chocolate!

It might sound a little strange, but think about it. Worcestershire sauce does have a sweet, almost chocolatey richness among its complex flavors. Additionally, dark chocolate has a bitter quality similar to the sauce's sharper notes. As food scientist Christina Marsigliese tells the chocolatier Lindt, "The flavors will mimic the sweet, tangy, and savory combination found in this popular sauce." While dark chocolate is an unconventional replacement for Worcestershire sauce and isn't a perfect match for its distinctive taste, it does a wonderful job of imitating some of its most important aspects. So what else do you need to make it work?