A Reddit Leak Suggests New Taco Bell Items Might Be Coming

According to a leak shared via Reddit, Taco Bell may be in the process of testing some exciting new items for potential release. A Redditor claiming to be part of the focus group shared 10 items in total, including the Mexican BBQ Brisket Taco, Mulita Melt, Cheddar Jalapeno Delights, Mexi-Bites, Cheesy Double Crunch Taco, Rolled Taki Taco, Pringles Taco, Steak and Cheese Machete Taco, Cheesy Mini Dipping Burritos, and items inspired by Jarritos Mexican Soda.

While some people expressed doubt about the veracity of the leak, it appears to be the real deal, at least according to a moderator who wrote, "This is verified as an actual research survey," and noted that it appears that the survey was run by "a legitimate company with real research." However, they also added, "These are all concepts that are in very early stages, we can't confirm if they are solely from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen or if it came from a partner." In any event, many of the new items are being met with massive enthusiasm by Taco Bell fans, with a few standouts among the pack.