Bloody Mary Mix Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Should Add To Chili

With so many different recipes and variations available, chili is a versatile food that can showcase a wide range of flavors. In addition to the traditional beef version, there's vegan chili or pulled turkey chili. Some recipes even include surprising ingredients like chocolate or whiskey, or this pumpkin chili with moonshine sour cream. There is, however, one ingredient you might not have tried yet that will leave you with your face in your palm, asking "Why didn't I think of that?" — Bloody Mary mix! And why not? It adds a flavorsome kick that's sure to delight any chili fan.

Since chili already includes a heavy helping of tomato sauce, the mix's tomato juice base is perfect for this Tex-Mex-style stew. The spicy taste of Bloody Mary also fits well, adding a nice kick without any extra hot peppers needed. Many mixes contain horseradish, which will add not only heat but also a distinctive and unexpected flavor. Additionally, the lime, celery salt, and Worcestershire sauce can add extra high notes and undertones which will definitely delight your palate.