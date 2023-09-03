Mayo Is The Secret Ingredient That Makes Banana Bread Super Moist

Mayonnaise and banana bread. A combination you probably never expected to hear. Before you question whether reality is crumbling, consider how creamy and delicious mayonnaise is. Now, imagine how a casual spoonful could elevate your banana bread's texture. It might not be easy to picture, but if your banana bread has struggled with dryness in the past, mayonnaise could be your saving grace.

It takes just one tablespoon of mayonnaise added to the other wet banana bread ingredients, and presto, your bread's texture is deliciously soft and moist. The use of mayonnaise in cakes is not new and has actually been shown to inject and preserve moisture inside a cake. Within banana bread, mayonnaise adds a springiness that is too tempting to ignore. Don't worry about the sweet notes of banana being lost to the savoriness of the mayonnaise, as you can balance this with spices. When it comes to banana bread, mayo is your new secret weapon — this is not a drill!