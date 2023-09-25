Lighten Up Your Potato Salad By Swapping Mayo For Vinaigrette

Imagine a potato salad, and if a bright yellow slurry of mayo, egg, and potato pieces comes to mind, you're not alone. This variety of picnic potato salad is a mainstay at cookouts throughout the United States, but it's not the only option when it comes to preparing this popular side dish. There are plenty of variations on the classic, particularly those potato salads that forego the heavy mayo dressing in favor of something lighter, like a vinaigrette.

Vinagrette-based potato salads are lighter, easier on the stomach, and won't overpower other flavors on your cookout plate. You can either use a bottled, premade vinaigrette dressing or whip up your own with a few simple ingredients. We recommend roasting your potatoes rather than boiling them; this provides an opposing texture to the wetness of the vinaigrette, and the roasted flavor of the potatoes pairs perfectly with the acidity of the dressing.