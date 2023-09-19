Leftover Mashed Potatoes Were Practically Made For Stuffing Mushrooms

While mashed potatoes are still super tasty the next day, you don't have to eat them plain. If you're looking to make the most of your leftovers, why not use them for stuffed mushrooms? Their creaminess is perfect for the job, and the texture difference between the potatoes and the mushrooms will make for an enticing mouthfeel. If that isn't enough to convince you, just consider how tasty mushroom gravy is over mashed potatoes. After all, it's basically the same idea in reverse.

If you're making your mashed potatoes specifically to stuff mushrooms, using buttermilk, chives, and garlic in your recipe will have delicious results, but you can stuff your mushrooms with whatever type of leftover mashed potatoes you have on hand. Whether they're the standard buttery mashed potatoes or they've been loaded with sour cream and chives, roasted garlic, or even melted cheddar — they're sure to be absolutely delectable baked into mushroom caps.