Cutting An Airline Chicken Breast Correctly Is A One-Way Ticket To Juicy Meat

If you're not already familiar with airline chicken breast, its name probably doesn't sound appealing. Airplane food is terrible, right? While the name is connected to air travel (more on that in a moment) airline chicken breast actually refers to a chicken breast with the first joint of the wing still attached to it. If you've ever made buffalo chicken wings or similar, you know that a chicken's wing is divided into three portions: the drumette, the flat, and the wing tip, the last of which is typically discarded. The extra joint on an airline chicken breast corresponds to the drumette, so you're getting a chicken breast and wing at the same time.

Airline chicken breasts may also be referred to as Frenched breasts, Statler chicken, or chicken suprême. No one's completely certain how it became known as airline chicken. One theory suggests that during the early days of commercial air travel when airlines offered free meals to passengers (ah, the good old days), chefs would leave some of the bone attached so that the serving would appear bigger. Another story says that leaving the bone on the breast provided a convenient handle for passengers to grip as they ate. The simplest theory says that people started calling it an airline chicken breast when they noticed the protruding joint looked like the wing of a plane. Whatever the name's origins, this might be the juiciest chicken breast you ever taste.