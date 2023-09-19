It Doesn't Take Much To Thicken A Classic Corn Chowder

Using roux to thicken up dishes like soups and stews is nothing new. This technique has long been used in kitchens to add body to gravy, sauce, and other traditionally liquid dishes and accompaniments, as far back as the 17th century.

While a roux is originally a French invention, similar techniques are used in many other cuisines, notably Cajun cooking, which has plenty of French influence. At its base, roux is simply fat and flour cooked together. However, how long you cook the roux down determines its color and, thus, the flavor it will impart. For instance, a white roux is cooked for a short amount of time and has the lightest flavor. Blond, brown, and dark brown roux are cooked for longer, respectively, and impart more of a nutty, toasted flavor. It's important to note that the thickening powers of a roux diminish as it darkens. A dark roux is used for dishes like jambalaya; white or blond roux is fine for chowders and soups.

Before you use a roux to thicken corn chowder, start by cooking a mix of celery, garlic, and onion in oil or butter or bacon fat if you're using bacon. Then, sprinkle a few tablespoons of flour and cook briefly until the fat is absorbed and no traces of flour are left. Add your liquids, usually broth or a mixture of broth and milk. Veggies go in next, and everything gets simmered until cooked through, thick, and delicious.