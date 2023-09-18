Add A Dash Of Worcestershire Sauce To Liven Up Those Scrambled Eggs

Aside from being impossible to pronounce, Worcestershire sauce is also a versatile sauce and useful pantry staple. This fermented sauce boasts a powerful taste thanks to its many flavorful ingredients, including vinegar, molasses, onion, and garlic. This unique combination of tastes creates a distinct umami flavor — which helps elevate many savory dishes.

Commonly used in savory drinks like the bloody Mary, or marinades for briskets and steaks, there's a lot this sauce can bring to the table. But have you ever thought about using Worcestershire sauce in your scrambled eggs?

Eggs go great with flavorful sauces since these proteins are pretty basic on their own. Worcestershire sauce can amplify the already savory flavor of eggs — and once you add it, it might be hard to go back. While it's not the most unconventional way to use Worcestershire sauce, it's still a big elevator of the breakfast game. Let's dig deeper into what this sauce can do and how to use it with eggs.