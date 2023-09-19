Impress Your Halloween Party Guests With Jack-O'-Lantern Quesadillas

There are few decorations as iconic to Halloween celebrations as the jack-o'-lantern. While jack-o'-lanterns are traditionally made by carving fun faces into pumpkins, you can also indulge your desire to play with your food and make jack-o'-lantern-inspired snacks!

One such Halloween treat is a jack-o'-lantern quesadilla. These quesadillas are classic, quick quesadillas stuffed with cheese and any other fillings you feel like adding. However, carving a jack-o'-lantern face into the top tortilla gives them a spooky twist. You can get creative and make your faces as spooky or sweet as you like. Then, serve them whole or cut them into bite-sized snacks to feed your guests at this year's Halloween party.

If this treat sounds like something you'd like to try making, here's a quick rundown on how to go about it. Plus, we've got some other jack-'o-lantern-inspired Halloween party food you can make for your seasonal events that are bound to be crowd-pleasers.