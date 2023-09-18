Kraft Heinz Gummy Snack Pack Review: Hot Dog, Pickle, And Mac & Cheese Gummies For The Win

In our variety pack, the breakdown per food was 15 Claussen Pickle, 15 Kraft Mac & Cheese, and 10 Oscar Mayer individually wrapped gummy candies. Within each package, each gummy resides in a small plastic tray.

Unlike the slightly transparent gummy candies made by Haribo, these are opaque, through and through. Each one is spongy to the touch, but not overly squishy, with some scant white residue dusting the exteriors, most likely there to preserve freshness. Any thought that these candies would have both the smell and taste of the foods they're mocking are erased with one whiff and bite. All three gummy flavors have an as-promised fruity smell to them, and a similar typical, nothing out of the ordinary, gummy fruit taste as well.

The grassy green Claussen Pickle and peach-hued Kraft Mac & Cheese gummies each have their own fun textures that try to emulate their real-life companions, with the pickle being bumpy and the macaroni ridged. The Oscar Mayer Hot Dog gummy is where all the true hotness is going on with these treats. The red dog with a yellow stripe of "mustard" is a single gummy resting in a separate bun gummy with a texture that resembles Circus Peanuts. The bun has a thin forest green "relish" stripe on one edge, and what will be a shock to many hot dog-eating purists, a red "ketchup" stripe on the other. Scandalous!!