Trader Joe's New Celebration Cake Gelato Is The Summery Treat You Need

After the successful release of S'mores ice cream in June of this year, it looks like Trader Joe's is adding yet another summer flavor to its ice cream lineup –- except this time, it's gelato! In fact, according to Trader Joe's, this new treat is a celebration cake-inspired gelato made with bits of real cake and colorful sprinkles mixed into a sweet and creamy Italian ice cream flavored to taste like cake batter. Seemingly formulated to speak to everyone's inner child, the grocer has created a reimagining of "the classic cake-and-ice-cream combo" in an all-in-one package.

Although there has been no official press release from the company concerning the new product, according to a Trader Joe's fan account on TikTok, we can expect to see the Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Gelato along with various other new products hit the shelves "as soon as next week." Over on Instagram, commenters seemed in the mood to celebrate, with one particularly enthused person writing, "You had me at cake pieces. I neeeed."