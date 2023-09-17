The Secret Ingredient For Sweet And Smoky Caramelized Onions

Caramelized onions are arguably one of the most mouth-watering toppings for a burger or sandwich. Pile them onto a delicious Philly cheesesteak or layer them between a burger patty and sesame bun, and you've just elevated your meal by 1000%. One big bonus of caramelized onions is that they're easy to make, and it doesn't take much. Still, when you want to impress some dinner guests, it never hurts to take your caramelized onions up a notch. If you're in the market for a secret ingredient to make the sweetest and smokiest batch of caramelized onions, pick up a bottle of honey whiskey.Here's how you can use it.

An essential part of cooking caramelized onions is the deglazing process. This is when you add liquid to the pan to help lift all the little bits that are stuck to the bottom of the pan and move them into the dish. The deglazing step in caramelizing is what sets this cooking process apart from sautéing, as deglazing gives the dish a jam-like texture it otherwise wouldn't have. You also definitely want these bits in your meal because they are packed with extra flavor. While most recipes call for you to deglaze with wine, broth, or vinegar, you can experiment with other liquids. Honey whiskey is one choice that elevates this dish with a sweet, smoky flavor. Here's what else it can do.