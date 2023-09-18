The Key Ingredient You Need For Traditional Peruvian Stuffed Potatoes

Papa rellena is one of the most iconic dishes in Peruvian cuisine, its popularity extending through Bolivia, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, and much of the rest of Latin America, where it's known as rellenos de papa. The name translates as "stuffed potato," and they fuse an idel combination — beef and potatoes — into a single, glorious bite.

Essentially a potato croquette, papa rellena consists of a spiced beef filling packed into a mashed potato shell and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Raisins, olives, and chopped hard-boiled eggs are common additions to the filling. Though recipes may vary, they all stay true to the beef-and-potato formula, as well as the spice that leads the flavor profile: aji pepper.

There are multiple varieties of aji chile peppers, but the best-known is aji amarillo, named for its color, which changes from a light yellow to a bright orange as the plant ages. In its most common form, the pepper is boiled and made into a paste, which can be jarred or canned for long-term storage (and long-distance shipping). Most recipes involving aji amarillo use this paste, but its raw and powdered forms are quite popular as well.

As far as ingredients go, few are as unsubstitutable as aji amarillo. You cannot substitute anything for it — no other pepper brings this particular flavor profile — and without it, papa rellana, and most Peruvian dishes for that matter, simply aren't complete.