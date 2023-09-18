How To Save Melted White Chocolate If It Burns

If your white chocolate has seized up, the first thing you want to do is remove it from the heat. Removing the chocolate from the heat allows it to cool down, and the quicker you cool it down, the quicker you can get it back to its original consistency.

Remember, the sooner you get the chocolate off the heat, the better. As soon as you notice that your white chocolate is starting to clump up, get it off the burner and start trying to reduce its temperature. To avoid the chocolate cooking even more as it cools down, transfer it to a cold or room-temperature bowl. This will help speed up the cooling process and will prevent you from unintentionally allowing your chocolate to keep burning. You can also try setting the bowl in front of a fan to help accomplish the same goal and get your chocolate to cool down faster.

At this phase of the process, you can also place the bowl of white hot chocolate into an ice bath. Just remember to be extra careful as you do so. If any splashes of water get into your melted chocolate, it can seize again, making it even harder for you to save the confection.