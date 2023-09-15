10 Mistakes You Might Be Making With English Muffins

Crunchy yet fluffy, there's a lot to love about English muffins. The roots of this ever-popular baked good can be traced back to Samuel Bath Thomas, who emigrated to New York City from England. His recipe for griddle-cooked English muffins (at the time, what Thomas referred to as toaster crumpets) grew increasingly popular, prompting him to open up the now-famous bakery company that bears his name. These days, there's a lot more competition on the market, with countless bakeries offering their own special spin on this beloved baked good. According to Statista, over a 170 million American eat English muffins every year — and that number is only projected to keep climbing.

Despite English muffins being so popular, it's highly possible that these breakfast staples have some untapped potential that you may not be privy to or taking advantage of. Most of us have a tendency to stick with the same old routine when it comes to English muffins, not fully appreciating their delicious possibilities. In fact, some common English muffin preparation methods (or lack thereof) might even be considered missed opportunities. If you dig English muffins but you're open to suggestions on how to change it up, you're in the right place. Here are some mistakes that you might be making with English muffins.