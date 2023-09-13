Wahlburgers' Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders And Bootlegger Apple Cider Review: New Moonshine-Infused Menu Items Are Mouthwatering

In a thrilling culinary collaboration, Chef Paul Wahlberg, co-founder of the renowned gourmet burger restaurant Wahlburgers, recently embarked on an inspiring journey to Tennessee. There, he immersed himself in the world of moonshining at Sugarlands Distilling alongside the stars of Discovery Channel's "Moonshiners," Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes. The outcome of this adventurous expedition is a delectable duo of menu items: Apple Rye BBQ Pork Sliders and Bootlegger Apple Cider to complement the meal. Both items are available for a limited time, gracing the menus of Wahlburgers locations through November 2023.

This exceptional partnership between Sugarlands Distilling and Wahlburgers exemplifies a commitment to quality and shared values, bringing a taste of the Smoky Mountains to a wider audience. With an array of signature moonshine offerings, Sugarlands continues to bridge the gap between craft distilling and popular culture, solidifying its reputation as an iconic brand with deep roots in moonshining heritage.

We had the chance to try this delectable pairing to provide you with a review of Tennessee's moonshine culture combined with Chef Paul Wahlberg's culinary prowess. And we have to say, we were deeply impressed. Let's dig in!