TikTok's Viral Big Mac Casserole Will Make Any McDonald's Fan Swoon

If you can't get enough of McDonald's Big Macs, TikTok has just what you're looking for. A content creator on the food-friendly platform shared a recipe for Big Mac casserole that has proved quite popular among fast-food fans. The recipe calls for ground beef, to which ground mustard, onion powder, garlic, and chopped and minced onions are added. Next comes dill relish and Thousand Island dressing (to mimic the classic Big Mac sauce). The ground mixture is stirred and then transferred to a casserole dish, where it's topped with shredded cheddar cheese and tater tots.

After baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 to 45 minutes, the casserole is removed from the oven and topped with even more Thousand Island dressing, as well as a smattering of lettuce and sesame seeds. Most commenters appear to be on board with the creation, and some even offer their own alternate versions of the famous McDonald's burger in casserole form, including Big Mac sloppy Joes. While this recipe hews closely to the real thing, some dispute whether Thousand Island dressing is a worthy substitute for McDonald's special sauce. Fortunately, you can easily make your own Big Mac sauce at home.