The Unexpected Place To Shop For The Freshest Meat Around

If you want to spark up a working relationship with a local farmer, you might not feel comfortable randomly showing up at the barn with cash in hand, so try a few other steps first if you're not feeling so bold. For starters, if you live near a small-scale butcher, chances are pretty good that they already have connections with local farmers. Support your local butcher by buying small cuts of locally-sourced meats, and pick their brains about which farms might be up for selling bulk portions. This way when you call or email the farm you'll already know that there's a good chance they'll be interested in selling to you directly.

If you don't have a local butcher, the next stop is the farmer's market. Most reasonably sized markets have at least one meat farmer, and often there's someone selling beef, another selling poultry, and so on. Don't limit yourself to just the meat farmers, either. If someone is selling eggs, for example, ask them if they butcher any chickens and if so are they able to sell whole birds. Try to get to the market early, either when it's just opening or even right before it opens. If you can catch the farmer when there aren't a lot of other people around who need their attention you'll have a much easier time talking to them about buying big cuts and visiting the farm.