Omelet Roll-Ups Are The Perfect Way To Eat Eggs On The Go

To start off the recipe, begin preparing your omelet as normal. Crack your eggs into a bowl, whisk in your fillings and seasonings, add in a little milk, and ensure every ingredient is thoroughly combined. Then, pour the entire mix into a nonstick pan, and allow the omelet to begin cooking. After the eggs have set around the edges, the center of the omelet should still be a little runny. This will act as an adhesive for your tortilla.

Lay the tortilla on top of the omelet while the center of the egg is still a little runny, and allow the entire pan to continue cooking. Once the tortilla has attached fully to the egg, carefully flip the omelet over to allow the exterior of the tortilla to cook. Add a little cheese to the top of the eggs, cover the pan, and allow the omelet to cook just a little longer. Once the cheese has melted and the tortilla is a perfect golden brown, carefully remove the entire thing from the nonstick pan.

Once the omelet is out, roll it up with the tortilla on the outside. The melted cheese should help things stick in place as it cools off.