The Type Of Honey You Serve At Rosh Hashanah Matters More Than You Think

As explained by Rodger Bowser, "Honeys can come in many different textures, and some are a smooth, silky liquid that easily pours out of the jar and has no crystallization, while others are thick and rich with an almost fudgy or chewy texture." The head chef considers the latter option perfect for Rosh Hashanah pairings, noting, "A nice, thick honey will hold onto the apple slice or the challah without dripping off the sides."

Bowser also offers some recommendations for different types of honey. Moon Shine Trading Co.'s Northwestern Meadowfoam Honey provides a rich, smoky flavor that pairs beautifully with sweet apples and challah. There's also Mieli Thun's Lemon Tree Honey, which features a dense texture and citrus undertones. Creamed honey is another excellent option when aiming for a richer, thicker texture. It's often used as a spread for toast and bagels, which means it pairs beautifully with challah.

Conversely, buckwheat honey might not be the best choice for Rosh Hashanah. Along with its thin texture, buckwheat honey also has an intense flavor. While it meshes well with many baked goods, the selection is likely to overwhelm the delicate sweetness of apples and challah. Although it has a milder flavor, clover honey should also be avoided due to its thinness.