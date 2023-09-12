Why McDonald's Is Getting Rid Of All Its Self-Serve Soda Machines

Why does an ice-cold Coke from McDonald's taste so much better? Perhaps it's the extra care the company takes in keeping the drink cold, the extra-large straws, or maybe it's the unlimited free refills. If the latter is what makes your McDonald's experience special, you might be disappointed to learn that McDonald's plans to remove all of its self-serve beverage stations in the next nine years. According to an announcement shared by multiple news outlets, the company aims to complete this change across all U.S. restaurants by 2032.

"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that's McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru, or in-restaurant," McDonald's explained in a statement made to USA Today.

However, some franchisees interviewed by the State Journal-Register, which first reported on the change, cited other issues such as soda theft by individuals with personal cups, concerns about food safety and cleanliness, and the influx of digital orders. Although some beverage stations are still in operation, they will eventually be replaced by the "crew pour system," which will automatically dispense beverages.