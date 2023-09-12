The Easy Fork Hack For Evenly Sliced Onions Every Time

Onions are notoriously difficult to cut, whether it's trying to chop them without crying or attempting to get uniformly sized pieces from the vegetable — this food can be quite hard to hold on to. While evenly sliced onions aren't necessary for every dish, unevenly cut onions can make it so that the onion flavor is too strong in some bites and too weak in others. Luckily, there are a few simple solutions that will help you cut consistently-sized onion pieces every time –- and they all involve using a fork.

The first and most classic fork method for cutting onions involves using a fork to hold the onion firm while dicing. To do this, first, cut the onion in half and then set it flat-side-down on a cutting board. Then, grab your fork and stab it into the onion so that it stands up straight. To dice, hold the fork in your nondominant hand, then cut rows through the onion towards the fork. Don't cut all the way through the onion, but instead stop where the fork is. Then, turn the onion to cut across the original slices creating a grid. Once you've diced part of the onion, move the fork to a new spot and repeat the process again. However, what if you don't want to dice your onion, and want to cut rings instead?