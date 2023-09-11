For Mouth-Watering Rosh Hashanah Apple Cake, You Need Orange Juice

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and is generally a time for families to gather together, partake in traditions, and look forward to the coming year as well as reflecting on the year just gone. But, it's also a time for tasty foods, such as carrot tsimmes, challah bread, and a sweet Jewish apple cake.

Speaking of apple cake, while you're welcome to go with any classic recipe, this year, why not step up your game and add orange juice? Although it sounds like it might make your apple cake taste like orange cake, it actually serves to further elevate the flavor of your apples. You don't need to add much orange juice to still reap the flavorful rewards, either.

Here's what to know about adding orange juice to your Rosh Hashanah apple cake this year and how it enhances your dessert. Plus, there's also a short rundown on other substitutions that will help you make the most mouth-watering apple cake for your Jewish New Year celebrations!