There's Pretty Much No Difference Between Ice Cream Forks And Sporks

Who's ever heard of an ice cream fork? This unique utensil happens to be the traditional cutlery of choice for ice cream sundaes. Yet, distinctions to its modern-day equivalent, the spork, are virtually non-existent. Although the two utensils look the same and are capable of the same things, their difference is simply in their history and their names.

So, what is an ice cream fork? A utensil with the round curve of a spoon and shallow tines at the tip. Its tines allow it to puncture fresh fruit like the banana slices on a banana split, and its dual nature as a spoon allows it to scoop ice cream. The ice cream fork truly has the best of both worlds.

If a piece of cutlery with all of the benefits of both a fork and a spoon sounds pretty similar to the modern-day spork, it's because they are essentially the same tool. A "spork" gets its name from combining the words "spoon" and the word "fork." (Of course, some people argue it should be called a "fpoon.") The utensil reflects this multipurpose eating tool. Its spoon shape contains tines that allow you to pierce food or scoop it, as needed. Popular amongst backpackers and minimalists alike, no matter what you're eating or where you are, the spork is a safe bet to get the job done.