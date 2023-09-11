The Shopping Tip You Need When Searching For Cruelty-Free Meat

There's no legal definition of terms like ethically, responsibly, or thoughtfully raised. The marketing of a carton of eggs or a pound of ground beef can make it seem like you're getting your animal products from a picturesque family farm where the farmer snuggles their cows at night. The reality, however, can be very different. And, for someone who is trying to be as conscientious about their meat consumption as possible, it means a whole world of potential pitfalls.

If you're able to find a local farm or ranch, one of the most economical ways to buy humanely raised meat is to buy a whole animal. That doesn't mean you're bringing Bessie-the-cow home to your backyard — it means that when the animal is slaughtered, you'll get all the usable parts, butchered into familiar loins and steaks and other cuts you'd see in the store. You'll likely even be able to request which cuts you want in a half or quarter-animal order and customize how thick the cuts are. And, most importantly, you'll have full control of where your meat is coming from. You'll be able to do your own investigations into animal and labor conditions, antibiotics and feeding practices, and environmental impact. You might even be able to visit the farm or talk to the rancher. If you don't know what cruelty-free or humane means to you yet, Certified Humane is a certification organization that can offer a comprehensive starting point with its standards.