What Is Flint Corn And What Is It Used For?

Whenever autumn rolls around with Thanksgiving on its horizon, you see a particular decoration popping up nearly everywhere you look. Vibrant, multicolored corn, arranged in baskets, bundles, banners, and even linked wreaths, seems to be the go-to aesthetic for the season. But there's one place you never seem to see this type of corn — on your plate. Have you ever wondered why these colorful cobs are so vastly different from the corn we're used to eating?

This decorative variety of corn is known as flint corn, a label that alludes to its rock-hard kernels. It also goes by the name Indian corn, an improper reference to Native Americans that thankfully appears to be going out of style. Indigenous people do, however, deserve credit for flint corn, and all corn for that matter. Corn has a fascinating ancient history going back thousands of years, with flint corn specifically cultivated by tribes like the Pawnee in what is now the northern United States.

Most people probably associate flint corn with its decorative purpose alone. However, it actually plays a significant role in our diets. Flint corn is mainly used to make cornmeal, from which all kinds of delicious dishes emerge. It is also used to make hominy, grits, polenta, atole, and masa. Off the cob, flint corn has an unpleasant texture, so we only cook with it in these ground-up forms. Thus, it flies under the radar, and one of the most common ingredients in our pantries is hardly ever spoken of.