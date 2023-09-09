Don't Want Drink That Leftover Ramen Broth? Add An Egg Instead

It happens to all of us: That moment when you've reached the bottom of a delicious bowl of instant ramen, only to be left with all broth and no noodles. While it's certainly fine to simply tip the bowl back and drink the leftover broth straight, not everyone enjoys drinking plain ramen broth. That's where this unique hack comes in for transforming the remaining broth into something new altogether — all you will need is a couple of eggs.

The hack, which has gained popularity across TikTok, goes like this: Crack two eggs into the leftover soup after eating all the ramen noodles, whisk it together, then microwave the cup or bowl for 3 to 4 minutes, and voilà: You end up with a soft, springy, eggy soufflé-in-a-cup infused with the richness of flavorful ramen broth, and specked with the veggies or other add-ins that may have been lurking at the bottom of your meal.