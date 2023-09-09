Don't Want Drink That Leftover Ramen Broth? Add An Egg Instead
It happens to all of us: That moment when you've reached the bottom of a delicious bowl of instant ramen, only to be left with all broth and no noodles. While it's certainly fine to simply tip the bowl back and drink the leftover broth straight, not everyone enjoys drinking plain ramen broth. That's where this unique hack comes in for transforming the remaining broth into something new altogether — all you will need is a couple of eggs.
The hack, which has gained popularity across TikTok, goes like this: Crack two eggs into the leftover soup after eating all the ramen noodles, whisk it together, then microwave the cup or bowl for 3 to 4 minutes, and voilà: You end up with a soft, springy, eggy soufflé-in-a-cup infused with the richness of flavorful ramen broth, and specked with the veggies or other add-ins that may have been lurking at the bottom of your meal.
Ramen soufflé the easy way
With so few ingredients involved and such a simple process, just about anyone can recreate this ramen hack at home — even without a trip to the grocery store. TikTok users praised the hack, though some warned that once the egg comes out of the microwave, it will be scorching; let it sit until it cools to avoid burning mouths and to digest those noodles you just ate.
@thecrunchbros
Ramen egg hack! Saw this being done and had to try! #sogood #shinramyun @농심 (Nongshim) #foodhack #eggsouffle
Some users have doctored up the egg-broth combo a little more by adding extra flavorings, such as a handful of sliced green onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, or even a sprinkling of cheese over the top of the eggs. You can either layer cheese directly on top or stop the microwave halfway through the cooking time and add a little, then mix it up and continue cooking. This ensures an even amount of stringy, cheesy goodness throughout.
More ramen hacks for your next cup
There is no shortage of hacks dedicated to jazzing up a plain cup of instant noodles. One of the easiest ways you can upgrade your ramen is to throw some protein in. If you have leftover chicken, pork, beef, or seafood in your fridge from last night's dinner, chop some up and add it to the ramen. Rotisserie chicken works exceptionally well in instant ramen, though you can use lunchmeat such as ham or turkey for extra bulk.
Another simple hack that works wonders: Ditch that flavoring packet and whip up some quick broth on your own. If you have canned or homemade broth on hand or even miso paste that can be mixed with water, you're on your way to some elevated ramen. Just drizzle in a little soy sauce, salt, and sesame oil to taste.
Finally, if you're looking for something a little more unique, some people swear by adding a slice of American cheese to the top of ramen. The cheese melts into the noodles, giving it a creamy, cheesy twist that's unusual but delicious.