How To Determine The Amount Of Meat Per Person You'll Need For A Dinner Party

Planning a perfect dinner party can come with a number of stressors. The menu, of course, is arguably the largest one, but once you've planned out the perfect several-course meal for your guests, there's one more ever-important question: How much is each person going to eat?

If your main dish is meat, you want to make sure that everyone has more than enough, but there's no one-size-fits-all for how much meat you should buy per person. In fact, it depends on a number of elements, including the heaviness of the other courses, how many total courses — and to be honest, it also just comes down to how much your family and friends eat.

The magic number hovers around eight ounces, but if you're planning to have several hearty appetizers and want to pair the main meat dish with heavy sides, you could potentially need less. However, if the meat is the star of the show and the other dishes are super light, you might want to add a little more.