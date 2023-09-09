Popcorn On A Burger? Yup, You Heard Us Right

At first glance, the idea of popcorn on a burger seems unusual. But then, technically, anything can be a burger topping. Plenty of adventurous diners have come to think of their hamburger as almost a blank canvas, piling on all kinds of unconventional toppings, from pineapple to peanut butter. It was only a matter of time until someone thought to put this famous snack food with an ancient history between a bun and a patty.

So, what makes this classic movie theater snack worth a try on your burger? First, it is the flavor profile. A properly cooked and seasoned burger already has plenty of umami flavor. Popcorn, flavored typically with butter and salt, adds to this. Plain, unseasoned popcorn –- with its delicate, nutty flavor –- can bring an earthy dimension to your hamburger, emphasizing the grassiness of your grass-fed beef. Sweet varieties, like kettle corn or caramel corn, can create a salty-sweet contrast.