Why You Should Cook Meatloaf On A Sheet Pan

If you're like most people, you probably bake your meatloaf in a loaf pan. But did you know that there is a much better way? Not only are loaf pans incredibly difficult to clean thanks to the glaze that inevitably gets burnt to the sides and the remnants of food that get stuck in the corners, but they also limit the surface area of the meatloaf that can actually be glazed — and you know you want to make the most of those glazing possibilities!

Many cooks favor a loaf pan because it helps the meatloaf hold its shape; another reason is probably tradition. Regardless, it turns out that it's not really the best method. If you want to make the best meatloaf possible, a sheet pan is a much better medium. Not only will it be easier to clean, but the meatloaf will hold its shape just fine with the correct ratio of ingredients. Just make sure it's firm enough when it goes into the oven, and it should come out the same way.