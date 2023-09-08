The Baking Rack Hack For Perfectly Caramelized Meatballs

Meatballs are undoubtedly one of the most fun things to make. Sure, it may take a little time to shape every single meatball for a meal, but gather a few family members or friends and the hours can pass by in a blink. Cooking them, however, can be a little tedious. Stovetop methods require you to regularly rotate the meatballs for even cooking, and oven methods tend to yield flattened, extra-caramelized sides that stick to the pan.

But do not fret. There's an easy hack to make sure that your meatballs are caramelized on all sides, while also maintaining their round shape: Simply place them on a wire baking rack before putting them into the oven. This elevates the meatballs so that all of their sides are evenly exposed to heat. The best part is that you don't even have to lift a finger to rotate the meatballs during cooking.