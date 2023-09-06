Oscar Mayer Scramblers Reviews: Bacon, Egg, Cheese, And Wiener Bowls For The Breakfast Win
Oscar Mayer has always been serious about its meats, turning wieners into winners, and even into wheels, thanks to its Weinermobile. This also has been true for breakfast, where it has helped families bring home the bacon morning after morning, ad infinitum. While the company has seen its competitors, like Jimmy Dean and its Simpler Scrambles and Just Crack An Egg, become go-tos for the on-the-go, Oscar Mayer has decided that the time is right to join the fray with its own offering — Scramblers.
Kelsey Rice, associate director of Oscar Mayer said in a press release, "With fans yearning for more fresh, convenient, and satiating breakfast options, Scramblers is set to spark smiles through seriously delicious meats, providing hearty ingredients and tasty, meaty recipes in a way only Oscar Mayer can."
To help push the Scramblers out into stores with a sense of familiarity, for the first time ever, parent company Kraft Heinz has let two of its brands unite to form one breakfast product — the Bacon & Velveeta Scramblers. There are two more additional Scramblers options, both pork in nature, and they are Ham & Colby Jack and Weiner & Cheddar.
We rised and shined, grabbed all three of Oscar Mayer's Scramblers, pulled back their lids, stirred things, and nuked them in the microwave to see what they were all cracked up to be. And here are the results of our chew and review...
What does Oscar Mayer's Bacon & Velveeta Scramblers taste like?
Fresh out of its second tour of duty in the microwave, Oscar Mayer's Scramblers look like a magical, fluffed-up egg soufflé work of art that doesn't dare to be disturbed. As directed, we stirred it and upon doing so the Bacon & Velveeta edition revealed a sea of yellow, white, and dark pink components — by far the busiest looking of all the Scramblers.
What smells like bacon, tastes like it too. While the bacon bits included are not all that crisp or crunchy, they are both smokey and salty, which is a welcome boost to help spice up the surrounding microwaved eggs, and bland, skinless potatoes that seem like a not so well thought out additive idea. The Velveeta branding is a big name on the label, and while the bright orange cheesy substance oozes out of its package during prep time, it seems largely absent in the finished product, both visually, and taste-wise. Still, with a strong bacon flavor leading the way, this Scrambler is the one most resembling an everyday breakfast we would like to wake up to.
What does Oscar Mayer's Ham & Colby Jack Scramblers taste like?
Ham and cheese sounds more like an Oscar Mayer speciality for lunchtime, but it would seem to lend itself well to a scramble with eggs in hours earlier for the most important meal of the day. After stirring the fluffy eggy output from the microwave, the innards of the Ham & Colby Jack Scramblers appear to be less cluttered than its bacon brethren. There's not only little to see here, outside of those surprisingly fluffy eggs, but there's also not a lot of flavoring within to be a fully appetizing Scrambler.
The ham is chewy and has no real no discernible aspect to make one's tongue remember anything about it after ingesting it. With a lack of any real salt, that leaves the unremarkable potato pieces to dominate this cup. Again, we know there's cheese in here somewhere, but it doesn't have any presence of which to speak.
What does Oscar Mayer's Wiener & Cheddar Scramblers taste like?
We could tell from the ingredient-heavy provided pouches that the Weiner & Cheddar Scramblers would have the widest palette of flavors rolled into one cup. The green and red peppers hibernating with the potatoes proved to be a nice change of pace out of all three of the Scramblers, as it helped to keep those pesky potatoes from fully gumming up this particular edition.
The Weiner & Cheddar Scrambler, however, lacks the salt or savory flavor in its meat portion, and again, the outward presence of cheese. Still, the Oscar Mayer weiner is actually the best-tasting meat found in any Scrambler, but it could have been bolder and should have borrowed a bit of the smokiness found in the bacon bits.
What are the Oscar Mayer Scramblers made of?
Each Scramblers cup is 3 ounces, contains potatoes and citric acid, requires two eggs, and from there, they diverge on ingredients and nutritional information. The Bacon & Velveeta Scrambler is made up of a Velveeta cheddar cheese sauce and cooked bacon bits, which have a hickory smoke flavor added. The Ham & Colby Jack Scrambler consists of applewood smoked ham and marbled Colby and Monterey Jack cheese. The Weiner & Cheddar Scrambler is a combination of light chicken wieners, cheddar cheese, and green and red bell peppers.
The Ham & Colby Jack is the lowest in calories at 300, as well as the lowest in total fat, with 19 grams. The Weiner & Cheddar is the winner for the lowest sodium total at 500 milligrams, and at the opposite end of that spectrum, the Bacon & Velveeta Scrambler checks in at an astounding 1,160 milligrams. The good news all around is that all the Scramblers are low in carbohydrates, with Bacon & Velveeta being the highest entry at 9 grams, and a decent source of protein, with the Ham version leading the way at 25 grams. All help with a daily dose of calcium and iron, except for Weiner & Cheddar, which is devoid of it. All the numbers above do include the two eggs, which are not supplied, but required to prepare the meal. Speaking of...
How to prepare Oscar Mayer Scramblers?
Before one gets scrambling with the Scramblers, it is important to keep the cups and their contents found within refrigerated before use. When ready, be sure you have two fresh large eggs, a microwave, a fork or spoon to stir, and one to eat with when it's good and ready. To begin, remove the lid from the top of the cup and any pouches found within the cup. Crack two eggs into the cup — although note that the cup isn't necessarily robust enough to crack the eggs on the side of it.
For the Ham & Colby Jack and the Weiner & Cheddar cups, tear open the pouches and place the contents into the cup with the eggs. Be sure to include the water from the potatoes, as they are necessary for proper cooking. Stir all elements together until fully blended. Microwave on high for 40 seconds. Stir contents, and then microwave for an additional 55 seconds. When taken out of the microwave, they will all appear like a fluffy soufflé. Stir further before eating. The contents will be hot.
For the Bacon & Velveeta Scrambler, the instructions above are essentially the same. However, hold off opening the Velveeta pouch until after the initial 40 seconds of microwaving. At that point, open the Velveeta pouch, stir into the cup, and then continue on with the 55 seconds or additional microwaving time.
When, where, and how to buy Oscar Mayer Scramblers
All three Oscar Mayer Scramblers have started to slowly roll out this month in national grocery stores like Harris Teeter, Food Lion, and Shop Rite, and at larger retailers such as Target. These are not limited-time items and will be available as long as supplies last. Each of the Scramblers appears to have an expiration date of about a month or so after purchase, so be sure to enjoy it not long after acquiring one.
Scramblers retail for $2.75 a cup, but prices may vary per store. Be sure to check online or in-store for pricing. If one cannot make it to a grocery store, delivery may be an option through a service like Instacart or even DoorDash.
The final verdict
While we may have nitpicked our way through each of the three Scramblers, we were still so surprised at how well they came together straight out of the microwave. There's no denying, these new entries by Oscar Mayer into the refrigerated on-the-go genre are rather quite egg-cellent. The Bacon & Velveeta one is a champ from the start, and although Ham & Colby Jack and Weiners & Cheddar could definitely use some work, they certainly have potential as hearty breakfast bites.
Here's where there's room for improvement: For starters, exile those potatoes non grata like Napoleon to the island of Elba, and let them stay there until they can hash it out and find a more impactful way to serve these cups. Next, double or even triple the ante on the cheese quotient in all three flavors!!! And to round it all out, let's send the ham and weiners to the smokehouse for further seasoning.
And what about our friends in the eating community who don't dig on swine? Would it be too much to ask for a turkey bacon variety, or even a smoked or honey turkey cup? And what's there to satisfy our vegetarian friends? Throw some dehydrated broccoli or even onions into the mix and now we have quite the makings of an omelet.
The future is bright for Oscar Mayer's Scramblers, and as another quick eggy option for consumers to choose from, breakfast will shine a bit brighter as well. If only the company could ensure that everyone's morning commute was courtesy of the Weinermobile, um, er, we mean Frankmobile.