Oscar Mayer Scramblers Reviews: Bacon, Egg, Cheese, And Wiener Bowls For The Breakfast Win

Oscar Mayer has always been serious about its meats, turning wieners into winners, and even into wheels, thanks to its Weinermobile. This also has been true for breakfast, where it has helped families bring home the bacon morning after morning, ad infinitum. While the company has seen its competitors, like Jimmy Dean and its Simpler Scrambles and Just Crack An Egg, become go-tos for the on-the-go, Oscar Mayer has decided that the time is right to join the fray with its own offering — Scramblers.

Kelsey Rice, associate director of Oscar Mayer said in a press release, "With fans yearning for more fresh, convenient, and satiating breakfast options, Scramblers is set to spark smiles through seriously delicious meats, providing hearty ingredients and tasty, meaty recipes in a way only Oscar Mayer can."

To help push the Scramblers out into stores with a sense of familiarity, for the first time ever, parent company Kraft Heinz has let two of its brands unite to form one breakfast product — the Bacon & Velveeta Scramblers. There are two more additional Scramblers options, both pork in nature, and they are Ham & Colby Jack and Weiner & Cheddar.

We rised and shined, grabbed all three of Oscar Mayer's Scramblers, pulled back their lids, stirred things, and nuked them in the microwave to see what they were all cracked up to be. And here are the results of our chew and review...