Yes, You Can Absolutely Freeze A Pumpkin Cheesecake

With its sweet flavor and vibrant color, pumpkin is the star of the fall season. You can use it as a decoration, turn it into a pie, or incorporate it into desserts and savory dishes, from soups and risottos to brownies. One cup of cooked pumpkin has roughly 50 calories and 12 grams of carbs, so it fits most diets. You'll also get around 3 grams of fiber, 25% of the recommended daily copper intake, and large doses of iron, potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin E. Moreover, this superfood has a relatively long shelf-life and can last up to three months in the pantry.

Things are a bit different when it comes to pumpkin desserts. For example, pumpkin cheesecake is made with butter, eggs, cream cheese, and other ingredients that can spoil quickly. Therefore, you'll need to either refrigerate or freeze it if you don't plan to eat it right away. Most cheesecakes can be stored in the fridge for five to seven days, but you can also freeze them for three to six months, depending on the ingredients used.

Pumpkin cheesecake freezes quite well and can be stored whole or sliced. The key is to wrap it tightly in foil without ruining its shape.