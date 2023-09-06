You Probably Didn't Realize How Versatile Canned Clam Juice Is

Do you add clam juice to soups and chowders? That's great, but this versatile ingredient has many other uses you might not be aware of. Its salty flavor and subtle sweetness make it ideal for cocktails, pasta dishes, stir-fries, and everything in between. You can also use it as a substitute for fish sauce or basic fish stock in marinades, stews, dressings, and curries to achieve that sought-after umami flavor.

Food manufacturers extract this liquid from steamed clams. The final product is bottled or canned and may contain added salt. Generally, it has around 3 grams of protein and 15 calories per cup, depending on the ingredients used. Although not particularly nutritious, it boasts a rich marine flavor with distinct yet subtle shellfish notes. Plus, it's usually "cleaner" and less processed than fish sauce.

You probably didn't realize how versatile canned clam juice is. For example, did you know it can be a wonderful addition to tamarind dorade? Just make sure you use it toward the end of the cooking process to preserve its distinct flavor.