You Probably Didn't Realize How Versatile Canned Clam Juice Is
Do you add clam juice to soups and chowders? That's great, but this versatile ingredient has many other uses you might not be aware of. Its salty flavor and subtle sweetness make it ideal for cocktails, pasta dishes, stir-fries, and everything in between. You can also use it as a substitute for fish sauce or basic fish stock in marinades, stews, dressings, and curries to achieve that sought-after umami flavor.
Food manufacturers extract this liquid from steamed clams. The final product is bottled or canned and may contain added salt. Generally, it has around 3 grams of protein and 15 calories per cup, depending on the ingredients used. Although not particularly nutritious, it boasts a rich marine flavor with distinct yet subtle shellfish notes. Plus, it's usually "cleaner" and less processed than fish sauce.
You probably didn't realize how versatile canned clam juice is. For example, did you know it can be a wonderful addition to tamarind dorade? Just make sure you use it toward the end of the cooking process to preserve its distinct flavor.
Use clam juice to add an umami twist to your meals
Canned clam juice is commonly used in fish dishes but can also be a fantastic addition to rice, pasta, and veggies. For example, potato salad is pretty bland on its own, and clams and potatoes are a time-tested pairing. Most people would add salt, olives, pickles, and other ingredients to boost its aroma, but you can just as well use clam juice. This salty liquid will penetrate the potatoes and impart its unique flavor to the salad. Similarly, you can add clam juice to paella, rice pilaf, risotto, or even lasagna for a dose of oceanic savor (clam juice plays especially well with tomatoes).
Another option is to brush vegetables with clam juice and olive oil before grilling them. This combo will bring out their flavor and add a touch of saltiness. Clam juice also pairs well with chicken breast, lentils, beans, tofu, and ramen. Use it as a base for a hearty vegetable lentil stew, mix it into cheese sauces, or sprinkle it over salads for a subtle seafood undertone.
As a side note, canned clam juice is high in sodium and should be used judiciously. If you go overboard, its flavor can overpower the dish. Your best bet is to choose a low-sodium brand or make clam juice at home and skip the salt. With the latter option, you can add garlic powder, white wine, lime or lemon juice, or red pepper flakes for extra flavor.
Canned clam juice can take your drinks to a whole new level
This flavorful ingredient is a perfect match for savory cocktails and juice blends. For example, you can mix vodka, canned clam juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, salt, and pepper to make a Bloody Caesar. Garnish with pickled beans for extra tang. Similarly, you could try your hand at making a Low Tide martini, which uses clam juice and vodka to elevate the dirty version of this classic cocktail.
For a spicy kick, layer equal parts of vodka and clam juice in a shot glass. Top with a drop of hot sauce, and drink it all in one go. You can also mix clam juice and gin in a rocks glass with ice, add a few squeezes of fresh lemon juice, and garnish with olives. Since this ingredient goes well with most veggies, it can also be a delicious addition to savory green juices. Simply blend a splash with cucumbers, spinach, kale, celery, and tomatillos, pour into a chilled glass, and enjoy. When you've got clam juice on hand, the options for adding briny flavor to whatever you please are virtually endless.