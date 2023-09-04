10 Delicious Brazilian Fruits That Will Make You Want To Plan A Trip

When you imagine the fruits section of your local grocery store, what kind of produce do you picture? Maybe images of red delicious apples come to mind, or perhaps you envision honey dew melons, or even pears. However, chances are you don't think of graviola, guaraná, or cupuçú — three of the yummiest fruit options from Brazil.

Indeed, in the "Land of the Palms," as the Tupi people once called it, shoppers have access to many different kinds of fruit that aren't too common in the United States. This is because the South American country is home to dozens of unique fruits that range from tart to sugary in flavor.

Of course, many types of Brazilian produce — like pineapples or guavas — eventually make their way to the US. Considering that Brazil exports $1.2 billion worth of fruit per year, that only makes sense (via Ministério da Agricultura e Pecuária). That being said, there exist plenty of other Brazilian fruit varieties that remain relatively unknown to Americans. These are a few of our favorites.