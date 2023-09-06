Prevent Rice From Sticking With One Easy Lemon Hack

For such a simple grain, rice can be tricky to get perfect. If cooked wrong, the little bits can become gummy, like a thick porridge, and your attempt to make a perfectly cooked dish suddenly becomes a mushy mess. Keeping rice from sticking together when you want that fluffy, separated texture isn't hard if you know how.

While some recipes call for "sticky rice," most cooks curse the luck when it all clumps together. You can blame the starch found in this food for its tendency to mush up, but start with the correct measurements to avoid it. Typically, 1 cup of rice to 2 cups of water is the ratio for both white and brown varieties. Despite following directions, however, perfection is not guaranteed.

You don't have to search high and low for the secret to avoid sticking. Lemons are here to save the day to help keep your rice pretty and fluffy, which makes your food look even tastier. You can prevent rice from clumping with one easy lemon hack.