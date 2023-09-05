How To Easily Hack Your Own Oreo Milkshake At McDonald's

There are items on the McDonald's menu that are about as classic as they come, including its shakes. With the exception of seasonal favorites (like the Shamrock Shake) and special events (Grimace's Birthday Shake), the flavors of the creamy frozen treats have almost never strayed from the simple and straightforward favorites of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. And although the chain does offer frosty, cookie-centric dessert items like the Oreo McFlurry, it's not the same as an Oreo milkshake, if that's what you're really craving.

But all hope may not be lost. There are, after all, McDonald's hacks that fall into the dessert realm too, like the one for a creamy coffee milkshake. So if you really want an Oreo milkshake, it can be done. Simply order a vanilla shake and request some of the crushed Oreo toppings that typically go on a McFlurry, and you'll have pretty much all you need to make your very own. Just mix thoroughly, and enjoy.

You could also order an Oreo McFlurry and a vanilla shake and simply mix the two together, though this will yield double the amount, so you might want to save this one for when you're out with friends or when you can freeze the rest.

In either case, it may not be the world's best Oreo shake, but it will probably be pretty close.