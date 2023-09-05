Is It Always Necessary To Season Both Sides Of Your Meat?

Seasoning meat is crucial for amplifying the inherent flavors of the protein, whether you're preparing beef, pork, or poultry. According to many chefs, both sides of the meat must be seasoned evenly to ensure optimal flavor. However, this is not the hard and fast kitchen rule it appears to be, as your seasoning technique should vary according to the thickness of the cut of meat you're preparing. When cooking a thick steak, both sides should be seasoned to ensure every bite is palatable. With thinner cuts of chicken and fish, it's usually only necessary to season one side.

The logic behind this tip is pretty practical. With a thick cut of meat, it's not likely that you'll consume both sides at the same time. That means the unseasoned side will naturally be less flavorful than the seasoned one. When eating a thinner cut, such as a flattened chicken breast (also known as a paillard), you will eat both sides at the same time, so the seasoning on one side will carry over its flavor to the other. This hack allows you to preserve your favorite seasonings for longer, while also reducing some of the work involved when preparing a meal.