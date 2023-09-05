Is It Always Necessary To Season Both Sides Of Your Meat?
Seasoning meat is crucial for amplifying the inherent flavors of the protein, whether you're preparing beef, pork, or poultry. According to many chefs, both sides of the meat must be seasoned evenly to ensure optimal flavor. However, this is not the hard and fast kitchen rule it appears to be, as your seasoning technique should vary according to the thickness of the cut of meat you're preparing. When cooking a thick steak, both sides should be seasoned to ensure every bite is palatable. With thinner cuts of chicken and fish, it's usually only necessary to season one side.
The logic behind this tip is pretty practical. With a thick cut of meat, it's not likely that you'll consume both sides at the same time. That means the unseasoned side will naturally be less flavorful than the seasoned one. When eating a thinner cut, such as a flattened chicken breast (also known as a paillard), you will eat both sides at the same time, so the seasoning on one side will carry over its flavor to the other. This hack allows you to preserve your favorite seasonings for longer, while also reducing some of the work involved when preparing a meal.
A quick and easy way to season meat on both sides
In the event you're preparing a thicker cut and believe that seasoning both sides is the way to go, there's a helpful hack you can use. Start by adding oil to a pan and allowing it to heat up on the stovetop. While the flames do their thing, take your seasonings, and apply them to one side of the meat. Once the oil is hot enough, take the meat and place it into the pan, making sure the seasoned side faces down.
As the seasoned side of the meat cooks, you can now apply additional seasoning to the other side. This tip is especially effective for keeping all the tasty spices on the meat where they belong. When you season prior to cooking on a plate, there's a greater chance that some of the seasoning will be lost. By seasoning over the pan, any wayward spices will end up in the oil, where they can infuse the meat as you cook.
Other tips for seasoning meat
Keep in mind that different types of meat pair best with different seasonings. With steak, things like rosemary, onion powder, and smoked paprika are all excellent choices. When it comes to chicken, you can't go wrong with savory oregano and cayenne pepper, which imparts a bit of heat. As for pork, classic seasonings include cumin, ground mustard, and even brown sugar.
When the time comes to apply your chosen spices, dry all portions of the meat by gently patting them with a paper towel. Make sure seasoning is applied evenly and wait a few minutes before placing the meat in a pan or on the grill to ensure the spices effectively impart their delicious flavors into the cut you're preparing. Some compare cooking to an art form, but practicality also matters. Accordingly, using the right seasoning technique can save you time while ensuring that meat preparations offer immense flavor.