The Unexpected Ingredient Your Beef Stew Is Missing
Few meals scream "comfort food" like a steaming pot of traditional beef stew, but if you're making this classic dish, you may be missing out on one ingredient that changes everything for the better. Sure, the carrots, potatoes, bay leaf, garlic, and other vegetables and spices add their own flavors to this one-pot wonder, but this secret ingredient is the key to perfectly bringing all the different flavors together.
Made for salads and as a marinade, good ol' Italian dressing is that unexpected ingredient your beef stew is missing. Bursting with tangy vinegar, silky oil, and Italian spices, adding this one simple ingredient to a pot of simmering beef stew elevates the flavors of this dish to a rich culinary adventure. According to the USDA, it's also a healthy way to add flavor, at just 43 calories per tablespoon. So take the blandness out of beef stew, shake up that bottle of Italian dressing, and get cooking.
Beef stew gets an upgrade with Italian dressing
If you're using 3 pounds of cubed beef for your beef stew, adding ½ cup of Italian dressing to your favorite recipe is the simple, secret way to boost those flavors. Olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice combine with seasonings like oregano and black pepper to gel into a zesty and light dressing that pairs well with beef, salads, marinades, or dipping sauce.
When making a beef stew, deciding the best type of meat to use is essential. Stews do well with tougher cuts with little fat. Those tough cuts become juicy and tender after simmering for a reasonable amount of time, thanks to the breaking down of the connective tissue and collagen.
The term "stew meat" originates from a cooking method where small pieces of meat simmer in water or other liquid until tender. Another way to ensure those tough chunks turn out the best before adding spices like Italian dressing is to brown the beef before stewing to preserve the rich, deep, meaty flavor.
Italian dressing is a versatile ingredient
Although Italian in name, most Italian dressing sold in the U.S. is actually an American invention. The name pays homage to the herbs used in Italian cuisine, like oregano, basil, and garlic, as well as the Italian staples of vinegar and olive oil.
Are you curious about the history of Italian Dressing? Ken's Steak House claims to have invented American Italian dressing in 1941 in Framingham, Massachusetts. Restauranteur Ken Hanna's wife Florence is said to have created the dressing for their dining establishment. Thanks to its popularity, the Hannas went on to start a salad dressing business, which eventually became Ken's Foods.
If you go with the Ken's brand, you can choose between regular Italian dressing or Zesty Italian, which is zippy with red pepper. Or, you can make your own Italian marinade to add to salads, stews, or other dishes.