The Unexpected Ingredient Your Beef Stew Is Missing

Few meals scream "comfort food" like a steaming pot of traditional beef stew, but if you're making this classic dish, you may be missing out on one ingredient that changes everything for the better. Sure, the carrots, potatoes, bay leaf, garlic, and other vegetables and spices add their own flavors to this one-pot wonder, but this secret ingredient is the key to perfectly bringing all the different flavors together.

Made for salads and as a marinade, good ol' Italian dressing is that unexpected ingredient your beef stew is missing. Bursting with tangy vinegar, silky oil, and Italian spices, adding this one simple ingredient to a pot of simmering beef stew elevates the flavors of this dish to a rich culinary adventure. According to the USDA, it's also a healthy way to add flavor, at just 43 calories per tablespoon. So take the blandness out of beef stew, shake up that bottle of Italian dressing, and get cooking.