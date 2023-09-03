Egg Tartine Is The Sophisticated Dish You Need To Start Your Day

Whether the flavors are simple or complex, any open-face sandwich, like an egg tartine, is reliant on one ingredient more than others. Even though the egg can be a fluffy scramble or perfectly poached, the vehicle on which the ingredients are presented is the most important. A great tartine starts with the bread.

The size, cut, and type need to be taken into consideration. From a country loaf with its crispy crust to a seeded rye with its density, the bread needs to work with the other ingredients. A tangy sour bread can contrast the light, fluffy eggs. When combined with chive gournay cheese, the bite can hit most of the five flavor notes. On the other hand, a hearty pumpernickel can add earthy qualities to plain scrambled eggs.

In addition, the bread's thickness is important. If that open-faced sandwich is piled high, a thin, crispy slice could crumble under the weight. The bread should not be overwhelmed by the toppings — and vice versa. The bread needs to be a slice above the rest for the flavor to be at its best.