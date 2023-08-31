A Brooklyn McDonald's Is Transporting Us Back To The '80s In A Big Way

The 1980s was a time of big synthesizer sounds in popular music, bigger movies, and the biggest hair. It's something of a quaint punchline now; though '70s and even '90s chic has become a thing in the 2020s, nobody really wants to go back to the 1980s aesthetic. Nobody, that is, except McDonald's, apparently. According to CNBC, as part of a cross-promotion with the second season of Marvel's Loki, the mega-chain's Brooklyn location at 6620 Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst has transformed itself into a replica of what the Golden Arches looked like 40 years ago (apologies if that statement just made you crumble to dust).

The company has, it is worth noting, really gone all out here, changing everything seemingly down to the last detail — the booths, the walls, the registers, the artwork, everything. It's especially noteworthy that they went this far since they're only keeping it going for two days; the promotion ends at midnight on September 1.