Krispy Kreme Menu Items You Might Want To Skip And What To Order Instead

Looking to add a festive touch to your treat selection? Krispy Kreme doughnuts are a go-to for special occasions, whether you're celebrating an office birthday or treating the Little League team to an end-of-game feast. Take a look at the menu and the Cake Batter doughnut might catch your eye with its lively sprinkles and yellow icing. However, if you decide to go with this colorful doughnut, you might want to lower your expectations.

First, there's the sprinkles. While they certainly add a lot of color to a doughnut, they can tend to get dry and waxy, especially as they sit in the box throughout the day — which might not match the celebratory vibe you're going for. Plus, the icing filling on the inside goes well past sweet — the flavor is downright artificial.

For a more satisfying option that adds a bit more flavor without any unwelcome surprises, you can't go wrong with a classic like the Krispy Kreme Strawberry Iced doughnut with sprinkles, or if you're swearing off the sprinkles entirely, try the Chocolate Iced instead. The icing is sweet and flavorful without tasting like a sugar bomb, and it's sure to last longer throughout the day if you don't plan on eating it first thing. Plus, you still get a bright and colorful doughnut with cheerful pink icing without worrying about sprinkles that bring down the taste and texture.