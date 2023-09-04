Krispy Kreme Menu Items You Might Want To Skip And What To Order Instead
For decades, Krispy Kreme has been delighting doughnut enthusiasts and sweet-tooth-havers alike with its irresistible array of doughnuts and breakfast confections. Since its inception in 1937, this iconic doughnut haven has been crafting delectable treats that bring smiles to those of all ages — perhaps none more so than its downright iconic Original Glazed doughnut.
But the Original Glazed is far from the only option available to customers these days. From classics like Chocolate Iced Kreme-filled doughnuts to doughnut holes, seasonal offerings, and even shakes, this long-loved establishment has something for everyone, catering to various tastes and preferences. However, not every menu item shines equally bright. To make sure you're treating your taste buds to the best and getting the most for your dollar, why not opt for some delicious alternatives that we recommend? Ensure your taste buds are treated to the very best by avoiding some of the more bland or oversweet creations, and pick up one of these suggestions instead.
Cake Batter
Looking to add a festive touch to your treat selection? Krispy Kreme doughnuts are a go-to for special occasions, whether you're celebrating an office birthday or treating the Little League team to an end-of-game feast. Take a look at the menu and the Cake Batter doughnut might catch your eye with its lively sprinkles and yellow icing. However, if you decide to go with this colorful doughnut, you might want to lower your expectations.
First, there's the sprinkles. While they certainly add a lot of color to a doughnut, they can tend to get dry and waxy, especially as they sit in the box throughout the day — which might not match the celebratory vibe you're going for. Plus, the icing filling on the inside goes well past sweet — the flavor is downright artificial.
For a more satisfying option that adds a bit more flavor without any unwelcome surprises, you can't go wrong with a classic like the Krispy Kreme Strawberry Iced doughnut with sprinkles, or if you're swearing off the sprinkles entirely, try the Chocolate Iced instead. The icing is sweet and flavorful without tasting like a sugar bomb, and it's sure to last longer throughout the day if you don't plan on eating it first thing. Plus, you still get a bright and colorful doughnut with cheerful pink icing without worrying about sprinkles that bring down the taste and texture.
Chocolate iced with Kreme filling
There are several filled doughnuts on the Krispy Kreme menu, each one filled to the brim with flavor potential. But sadly, not all of them are created equal. Case in point: the Chocolate Iced with Kreme Filling doughnut. It may look delicious enough to charm its way into your order, but you're in for a bit of a letdown. The filling isn't exactly a showstopper — it's quite bland and does nothing to complement the chocolate icing. And the texture is a bit like a cloud — light and airy, but with very little substance to it, leaving you feeling unsatisfied. You might just find yourself craving more, but not in a good way.
Now, here's where the plot thickens — or rather, the filling. Swap out the kreme for custard, and you're in for a treat. The Chocolate Iced with Custard Filling is a timeless crowd-pleaser for a reason. The custard, unlike its lackluster kreme counterpart, is flavorful, rich, and sweet, with just a slight, subtle tang. It's the perfect counterpart to that delicious chocolate icing. The texture is thick and decadent — definitely not the airy fluff that leaves you craving something more satisfying. This doughnut's got weight and substance in every bite, and flavor-wise, it's like a full-on symphony compared to the kreme's solo performance.
Glazed lemon-filled
There's practically nothing better than the combination of a delicious Krispy Kreme doughnut and the sweetness of fruit. If you're craving a bit of fruity zing with your doughnut, then the Glazed Lemon-Filled might catch your eye. Unfortunately, this goodie doesn't quite live up to expectations. For one, prepare yourself for a potential sugar rush. The glaze can be a little heavy-handed on the sweetness and even overpower the lemon zing you were anticipating from the filling. And then there's the unfortunate artificial aftertaste that you get, which is a bit unsurprising when you discover the secret behind the filling — it's a mix of lemon juice concentrate and high-fructose corn syrup. Not exactly the fresh, genuine flavor you were probably hoping for.
If you were feeling a bit let down, fret not — there are other options. If the Glazed Lemon-Filled doughnut isn't hitting the right notes for you, consider the Glazed Raspberry-filled doughnut as an alternative. The raspberry filling in this decadent treat is the real deal (actual raspberry puree), and it cuts through the glazed exterior much better than the lemon filling. No artificial aftertaste here, just a delightful interplay of sweet and tangy that might just make this your new favorite pick.
Traditional cake
Cake doughnuts are a bit of a conundrum. When they're good, they're great. Cake doughnuts are substantial and satisfying, and when done right, they're also flavorful. But the classic cake doughnut from Krispy Kreme leaves a lot to be desired — it tends to be bland, dry, and frankly boring. It's like they missed the memo on the flavor party that's happening elsewhere. This is especially true when you compare it to the seemingly endless variety of flavors, icings, and toppings that Krispy Kreme has to offer. Compared to some of the more crowd-pleasing options, this one is a plain Jane.
If you're still in the mood for a cake doughnut, try something more out-of-the-box and go for the Glazed Blueberry option instead. The blueberries give the doughnuts a sweet and fruity tang balanced out by the sugar glaze. And that glaze also serves a special purpose: It acts as a barrier to keep air away from the cake doughnut, helping it to last longer without drying out. As one satisfied customer writes: "Not heavy or overly-sweet! Like eating a tastier Blueberry Muffin with the magic Krispy Kreme glaze." With an option like this, there's no reason to settle for a bland and flavorless doughnut!
Original Glazed Shake
If you didn't know that Krispy Kreme sells more than just doughnuts, we wouldn't blame you. But the chain actually sells a variety of shakes featuring delicious and indulgent flavors, perfect if you need your Krispy Kreme fix on the go! If you're in the mood to indulge in a shake, then you may think that you can't go wrong with the Original Glazed flavor — if the doughnut of the same name is such a hit, this one must be great too, right? Unfortunately, it doesn't exactly live up to its namesake. For the most part, the Original Glazed shake tastes like straight sugar, and there's very little variation in texture to break up the sweetness or offer something new.
But don't let that discourage you from trying one of these delicious shakes for yourself. Instead of the Orignal Glazed, go bold with a shake that boasts more ingredients and better texture, like the ever-popular Cookies and Kreme shake instead. It's a decadent mix of soft serve and chocolate cookie pieces that adds enough texture to cut through the creaminess of the shake and add a bit of crunch.
Doughnut holes
Sure, the Original Glazed is a bonafide icon in the doughnut world, but you could argue that Krispy Kreme's fan-favorite doughnut holes are just as popular. These small bite-sized delights may satisfy a sweet tooth, but they're lacking in variety. At this time, Krispy Kreme only offers its doughnut holes in an Original Glazed flavor, which if you ask us, is a bit of a missed opportunity. Imagine the possibilities: strawberry or chocolate iced doughnut holes, or maybe even blueberry cake bites ... what's not to love? The good news is that there may be a better option available if you're looking for a bit of bite-sized bliss with a little more flavor.
Introducing the Krispy Kreme mini doughnut. A recent addition to the Krispy Kreme menu, mini doughnuts could be right for you if you want more variety in flavor but aren't looking to arrive with a full dozen doughnuts. Mini doughnuts are exactly what they sound like — they look just like the full-sized version you know and love, just smaller. Even better, you can take your pick of a few delicious flavors — they come in original glazed, chocolate iced, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles. It's like a flavor party all in a mini package!
Apple Fritter
If you've got your eye on that Krispy Kreme apple fritter, we can't say we blame you. Picture this: a deep-fried pastry topped with apple pieces soaked in sugar and syrup. It's gigantic, warm, perfectly spiced, and covered in Krispy Kreme's signature glaze. It's indulgence on a whole new level. But here's the catch — enjoy it, sure, but keep it in check. As you're probably already aware, it's not exactly the healthiest option around. But it might actually be even more of a calorie bomb than you've been led to believe. In fact, there's actually a bit of controversy surrounding this decadent pastry — in 2016, Krispy Kreme was hit with a lawsuit when the defendant alleged that the company labeled the Apple Fritter's calorie count incorrectly at 210 when it actually packed a whole 350 calories.
If you're all about autumn-inspired doughnuts and cinnamon goodness but want to avoid the calorie overload, give the Krispy Kreme Cinnamon Roll a chance. It's not exactly a cinnamon roll per se — think of it more as a twist on a classic Krispy Kreme doughnut. Your favorite doughnut dough is rolled into a spiral, jazzed up with cinnamon sugar filling and kissed with a bit of original glaze, all for a modest 280 calories. It still satisfies your sweet tooth, minus some of the sugar and calories you'd find in the fritter. So, for a good cinnamon fix, this roll might just be the new go-to choice for you.