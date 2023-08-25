Panera Is Possibly Axing 30 Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Panera fans were treated to some unhappy news upon learning about possible menu changes at the chain. As reported by Tasting Table, an employee at the restaurant claimed in a now-private TikTok video to have received information on the discontinuation of numerous items. Customers were hit the hardest by the possible removal of the Bistro French Onion Soup, which has been a staple at the establishment for years. The vegan Ten-Vegetable Soup and the Kitchen Sink Cookie may also be getting cut from the menu, along with many other items.

In a statement provided to Tasting Table, a spokesperson for Panera offered some insight into the potential menu update. "In service of continually improving upon the guest experience, we are currently testing a streamlined menu in a small amount of Panera bakery-cafes, providing guests with a faster and more convenient experience while also simplifying operations for our associates."

The spokesperson went on to say that the company has "a number of tests running across the country to identify new ways to better serve our guests, whether that's by menu innovation, simplification, or through new technology."