Panera Is Possibly Axing 30 Fan-Favorite Menu Items
Panera fans were treated to some unhappy news upon learning about possible menu changes at the chain. As reported by Tasting Table, an employee at the restaurant claimed in a now-private TikTok video to have received information on the discontinuation of numerous items. Customers were hit the hardest by the possible removal of the Bistro French Onion Soup, which has been a staple at the establishment for years. The vegan Ten-Vegetable Soup and the Kitchen Sink Cookie may also be getting cut from the menu, along with many other items.
In a statement provided to Tasting Table, a spokesperson for Panera offered some insight into the potential menu update. "In service of continually improving upon the guest experience, we are currently testing a streamlined menu in a small amount of Panera bakery-cafes, providing guests with a faster and more convenient experience while also simplifying operations for our associates."
The spokesperson went on to say that the company has "a number of tests running across the country to identify new ways to better serve our guests, whether that's by menu innovation, simplification, or through new technology."
Panera customers could face a much smaller menu
If the Panera worker's claim is correct, the complete collection of grain bowls currently offered will no longer be available. Many bakery selections are also marked for removal, including blueberry scones and butter croissants. The upheaval isn't just limited to food, as the chain is also reportedly getting rid of its entire cold brew selection and its decaf espresso shot. This is particularly disheartening for customers avoiding caffeinated coffee, as their only option at Panera will be the standard decaffeinated drip coffee.
The staff member who initially revealed the news claimed that the menu changes have much to do with Panera's Chief Operating Officer Debbie Roberts and her purported desire to "downsize" the establishment. And although Panera has refrained from commenting on the matter directly, its statement does seem to indicate that the restaurant is invested in paring down its menu.
Panera fans are already taking to social media to voice their displeasure. On X (formerly Twitter), a customer stated, "Panera is discontinuing the French Onion soup. Therefore I will never go to Panera again." Another post on the social media platform shared a similarly impassioned sentiment regarding the removal of the Kitchen Sink Cookie: "This is the worst thing to ever happen in the history of ever."
