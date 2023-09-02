What Exactly Are Syracuse Salt Potatoes?
New York State is famous for its eclectic mix of cuisines largely influenced by Italian, Chinese, Irish, and Mexican immigrants — just to name a few. For example, Italians brought foods like pasta primavera, fried calamari, cannoli, gelato, and Sicilian-style pizza. But have you ever tried Syracuse salt potatoes, a classic dish associated with Central New York? This culinary delight has existed since the mid-1800s when Irish salt miners started cooking potatoes in brine.
According to The Atlantic, in 1899, the Syracuse Sunday Herald wrote, "The salt potatoes of Syracuse rank with the baked beans of Boston, the terrapin of Baltimore, the scrapple of Philadelphia, and the frankfurters of Milwaukee. They were born with the salt industry of the city." Over the years, this beloved dish made its way onto the menus of pubs and bars all over the state, becoming a staple food at local fairs. What sets it apart is its simplicity and convenience. The best part is you don't have to travel all the way to New York to try it out. Syracuse salt potatoes take minutes to cook and require just a few basic ingredients.
The history behind Syracuse salt potatoes
Also known as the "Salt City," Syracuse belongs to Onondaga County, which once had a booming salt industry. One way to obtain salt from brine was to boil the latter. At some point, salt miners began cooking potatoes in that brine and eating them while on the job. The dish soon became popular outside of the mines thanks to Irish brothers Arthur and James Keefe. The two opened up a local tavern serving only salt potatoes, and their idea turned out to be a winner.
"People loved them. It took off like wildfire," local history curator Robert Searing told WRVO Public Media. "Suddenly, all the shops on the West Side, North Side, where the salt industry still dominated, sold them," he added. Some countries have similar dishes, but those usually contain less salt than the American version.
Traditionally, Syracuse salt potatoes have a salt crust, which gives them a rich aroma. They're often served with melted butter and can be enjoyed as a standalone meal or a side dish. Some stores sell them along with small sachets containing just the right amount of salt, but you can also cook them from scratch. In general, it's recommended to use baby white potatoes rather than cutting larger potatoes into chunks.
How to make salt potatoes from scratch
This classic dish differs from salt-roasted potatoes in that it requires slightly different ingredients and more salt. Most recipes call for 1 pound of salt for every 4 pounds of young or baby potatoes, but you can adjust this ratio to suit your taste. First, wash and scrub the potatoes to remove any dirt or debris. Meanwhile, fill a pot with water and salt and stir well.
Once the salt is dissolved, bring the mixture to a boil — and then add the potatoes. Cook them for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, drain the water, and leave the potatoes in the pot so the salt can form a crispy crust. You'll then want to transfer them to a large bowl or plate and top them with melted butter. Add a pinch of black pepper or smoked paprika if desired.
As a general rule, cook the potatoes with the peel on. If you unpeel them, they'll turn out too salty. Feel free to replace the butter with ghee, aioli, Greek yogurt, or sour cream, and garnish with parsley or chives for extra flavor. Serve the potatoes warm with garlic-ginger chicken wings, steak, ribs, or grilled fish, and use the leftovers to make a delicious salad, breakfast hash, or shepherd's pie.