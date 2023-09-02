What Exactly Are Syracuse Salt Potatoes?

New York State is famous for its eclectic mix of cuisines largely influenced by Italian, Chinese, Irish, and Mexican immigrants — just to name a few. For example, Italians brought foods like pasta primavera, fried calamari, cannoli, gelato, and Sicilian-style pizza. But have you ever tried Syracuse salt potatoes, a classic dish associated with Central New York? This culinary delight has existed since the mid-1800s when Irish salt miners started cooking potatoes in brine.

According to The Atlantic, in 1899, the Syracuse Sunday Herald wrote, "The salt potatoes of Syracuse rank with the baked beans of Boston, the terrapin of Baltimore, the scrapple of Philadelphia, and the frankfurters of Milwaukee. They were born with the salt industry of the city." Over the years, this beloved dish made its way onto the menus of pubs and bars all over the state, becoming a staple food at local fairs. What sets it apart is its simplicity and convenience. The best part is you don't have to travel all the way to New York to try it out. Syracuse salt potatoes take minutes to cook and require just a few basic ingredients.