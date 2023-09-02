Top Your Burger With Kimchi For An Unbeatable Burst Of Tangy Flavor

Fan of spice or umami? Are you bored of the usual toppings your burger gets left with? Kimchi is the long-awaited burger garnish that's sure to give your burger a flavorful boost it's been missing. Traditionally made from fermented vegetables and seasoning, kimchi is a Korean pantry staple used as both a side dish and a condiment. Its salty, spicy, and tangy flavor is sure to make any patty sing. Adapting and elevating the flavors it's layered on top of, you can see why this is one of the best ways to use kimchi.

Whether you prefer crispy chicken pieces, meaty beef, or beanie plant-based patties, kimchi is the chameleon topping for any burger. Not only does it add a kick of flavor, but it'll also give your burger a crunchy layer that's so much more satisfying and moreish than ordinary lettuce or salad. To experience this playful burst of flavor, merely top your burger patty with kimchi alongside other toppings or condiments, and enjoy. It's convenient, easy, and delicious.